Qld govt partner YWCA in Toowoomba social housing

THE Queensland government is teaming up with YWCA National Housing to deliver 15 new social homes in Toowoomba for women, gender diverse people and children.

Fifteen homes will be acquired in total, with the first eight homes already settled, another due to settle next month.

With the partnership to also include the purchase of nine, two-bedroom apartments.

“We are so pleased to be working in partnership with the Queensland government to deliver even more housing solutions for Queenslanders,” said Joanna Mallon, acting CEO at YWCA.

“These homes are part of YWCA’s commitment to ensure women and gender diverse people have access to safe, secure, and affordable homes in Queensland.

“YWCA looks forward to continuing to work closely with the Queensland Government to deliver even more housing solutions across regional Queensland, alleviating housing stress for priority groups such as women, their families and gender diverse people.”

The partnership is part of a record $5 billion investment into social and affordable housing in Queensland to help deliver 13,500 homes.

“Alongside our big housing build, we’re looking at every lever possible to help Queenslanders who need a social home into one sooner,” said Meaghan Scanlon, minister for housing.

“That includes partnering with the YWCA to purchase new homes that’ll help women and their children – many of whom may be escaping domestic and family violence – have a safe, secure and affordable place to call home. The first tenants have already moved into properties in Toowoomba and these purchases are able to make a difference quickly.

This latest announcement follows the recent acquisition of a former retirement village in Toowoomba, the announcement to build 19 new social homes to be built in Newtown and a partnership with Vinnies to build a further 27 homes in the city.

Queensland has also recently began publishing its social housing register’ data on its open data website as part of new quarterly reporting arrangements, which showed applications fell 7.6% over the financial year to 25,364.

“Along with the pipeline of homes being built and purchased in the region, this partnership will provide a much-needed injection for local families in housing need,” concluded Scanlon.