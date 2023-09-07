WA govt boost First Nations housing in Kununurra

WESTERN Australia’s Cook Government has acquired and completed the repurposing of 16 one-bedroom units in Kununurra into housing for Aboriginal elders.

The complex was acquired under the government’s Spot Purchase Program to house Aboriginal seniors from the public housing waitlist and will be managed in partnership with regional Aboriginal stakeholders through a co-design model. The dedicated complex will encourage cultural connection, reduce isolation, and develop culturally appropriate housing for First Nations peoples in the East Kimberley region.

Kimberley based Aboriginal building group MGC Building and Maintenance Pty Ltd undertook the more than $850,000 refurbishment works. The complex will include an indoor community room as well as an outdoor community meeting space.

Housing Minister John Carey said the government is committed to investing in culturally safe and appropriate housing and the Aboriginal elders residential complex is a much-needed housing expansion in Kununurra.

“The Aboriginal elders residential complex will not only benefit residents but the entire community,” he added.

Aboriginal Affairs Minister Dr Tony Buti said this is such an exciting and unique specialist housing project on so many different social levels.

“Firstly, the layout and design will play such an important role in bringing people together to share experiences and will change their lives for the better.

“Secondly, the design and location of the new accommodation will help build a bridge with young people who frequent the area. There is an invitation for young people to contribute to the amenity and artwork at the complex.

“This significant project reinforces the Cook Government’s commitment to our WA Aboriginal Empowerment Strategy and our Closing the Gap Implementation Plan.” Buti said.

Kimberley MLA Divina D’Anna said this is a great outcome for the Kununurra community and now completed, these homes will provide new, culturally appropriate accommodation for our Aboriginal elders.

“The refurbished facility works were undertaken by locally-based Aboriginal contractors and will be a much-welcomed housing expansion in Kununurra.

“This project has also brought together key stakeholders in the community to address health and wellbeing of Aboriginal people over 50 years old in Kununurra by providing a safe place to live, reducing the negative impacts of overcrowding.” D’Anna said.