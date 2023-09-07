AND FINALLY

Burgess Rawson hires national head of leasing

By Hannah Page 1 Min Read

AGENTS Burgess Rawson has appointed a new national director – head of leasing in Sam Fogarty, as the agency continues its expansion into the leasing market.

Fogarty is an award-winning agent with more than 15 years of experience, working on numerous landmark assets on behalf of clients such as Featherbrook Shopping Centre for Central Equity and Pace of Blackburn for Pace Development Group.

Fogarty is returning to Burgess Rawson after three years at Pace Development Group, one of Melbourne’s largest private developers. In this time, he gained knowledge and experience of the back end of how developments meet feasibility and stack up commercially.

“Sam is a highly regarded market leader in the industry, negotiating lease deals across diverse asset categories such as retail, office, early education, convenience retail and restaurants to handling the intricacies of acquisition, town planning, feasibility and successful project delivery,” said Ingrid Filmer, CEO at Burgess Rawson.

“He rejoins us at an exciting time when the agency is enjoying rapid expansion across the eastern seaboard.

