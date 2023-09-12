AustralianSuper gets connected to data centres

THE nation's largest superannuation fund, AustralianSuper, has signed a deal with DigitalBridge Group to invest $2.5 billion into Vantage Data Centers Europe, Middle East and Africa. AustralianSuper will join global alternative investment manager, DigitalBridge, in becoming a key shareholder, with the acquisition of a significant minority stake in Vantage EMEA. “We are delighted to welcome […]