APJ’s Talking Property – Asian investment in Australia

Nelson Yap
By Nelson Yap 1 Min Read

APJ’s latest Talking Property podcast is joined by three guests:

  • Jules Kay, general manager, PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards & Events;
  • Lui Violanti, Regional Manager – Western Australia, Inhabit Group;
  • and Benson Zhou, Director, Savills Melbourne and Divisional Head – Asia Market in Victoria.

 

Our guests chat to APJ publisher Nelson Yap about:

  • Australia emerging at the top of the list of favourite countries for Chinese property buyers, overtaking the United States and Thailand, which had been ahead of Australia for two and four years, respectively.
  • Buyer enquiries from China for Australian properties has increased markedly.
  • The expectation of Chinese investment in Australian real estate to soar throughout the rest of this year.
  • Breaking down the market share appetite state-by-state.
  • Development types / sectors i.e. commercial, student accommodation, Chinese buyers are targeting.

