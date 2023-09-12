Munro to lead BWH

BWH Hotels has appointed a new managing director of operations for Australia and New Zealand in Rod Munro.

Munro focus on expanding the brand’s presence in the region and will report to the vice president of international operations for Asia Pacific, Olivier Berrivin.

Munro will utilise his more than 20 years of experience in hospitality operations and management in his new role, where he will play a key role in leading the Australian team and supporting the growing pipeline of new and existing hotels.

“As the hospitality and tourism industries continue to evolve globally, I look forward to the unique opportunities that BWH Hotels’ growing portfolio will bring to the market. I look forward to further establishing the brand through authentic and personalised hospitality experiences,” said Munro.

Munro most recently served as vice president of operations – Australasia for Stamford Hotels & Resorts. Here he oversaw seven premium properties with nearly 2,500 rooms, 2,200 employees and residential assets.

“BWH Hotels Australasia is undergoing rapid growth and we are excited for Rod to continue this momentum in the region. His industry knowledge and background in various operations roles gives him unique insight for this position and the ability to lead this team,” added Berrivin.

Prior to his time at Stamford Hotels & Resorts, Munro spent more than 15 years with Accor in a range of operational management positions, including Area General Manager and COO of Hospitality Services for Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit and Area General Manager and General Manager for Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit.

“While Rod will be overseeing operations in Australia and New Zealand, he brings a global perspective to everything he does. His strategic vision and alignment with our company’s values make him the ideal candidate for this role,” said Ron Pohl, president of international operations at BWH Hotels.

Back in May, BWH Hotels added to its pipeline of hotels opening in 2025 with the signing of South Harbour Hervey Bay with Place Property Group.

Munro will relocate from Brisbane to Sydney and will commence his role at BWH Hotels in October.