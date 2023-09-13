Australian Property Journal’s sales and leasing transactions wrap

APJ'S daily wrap up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia. Feature your deals in the daily wrap, submit transactions to news@australianpropertyjournal.com.au, sponsorship opportunities available contact marketing@australianpropertyjournal.com.au Retail Mount Waverley, VIC A high exposure retail asset in the Mount Waverley Activity Centre has sold under the hammer for $1,510,000. […]