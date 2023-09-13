Charter Keck Cramer strengthens prestige residential valuation business

PROPERTY advisory firm Charter Keck Cramer has Scott Braid as the director of prestige residential valuations in New South Wales.

Braid is a leader in the valuation of premium residential dwellings and brings nearly two decades of property valuation experience and specialisation within Sydney’s prestige residential market.

NSW managing director Bennett Wulff said the appointment represents a significant milestone in the firm’s ongoing national expansion of prestige residential valuations.

“Sydney’s prestige market continues to outperform the broader residential market, and Scott’s arrival further strengthens our presence within the sector whilst complementing our already industry-leading residential development valuations and advisory capability.

“Braid’s wealth of experience and his proven ability to provide comprehensive, accurate and timely valuations for premium residential dwellings will enhance Charter Keck Cramer’s reputation as a trusted advisor in the real estate industry. His arrival aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering unparalleled service and expertise to clients seeking valuation services in the luxury residential sector,” said Wulff.