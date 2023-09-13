Qld’s largest social housing proposal to deliver almost 500 homes

A DEVELOPMENT application has been submitted for Queensland’s largest social and affordable housing precinct, which will see 490 new homes delivered to Woree.

The precinct of new social, affordable and specialist disability homes, located between Cairns’ southern corridor and inner-city suburbs, will be particularly aimed at seniors looking to downsize.

The state government is considering an application from project proponents Community Housing QLD Limited and Tetris Capital through its $2 billion Housing Investment Fund, with the new development on top of the 1600 homes already approved under the fund.

“We know Queenslanders are feeling the impact of national housing pressures across the state. That’s why my government is pulling every lever available – including working hand in hand with housing providers,” said Annastacia Palaszczuk, premier.

“Through our $2 billion Housing Investment Fund, we’re seeing the private sector come to the table with their solutions including another 71 projects being shortlisted for the next stage.”

The plan sees older Queenslanders moving to the precinct and benefitting from supported independent living, while also freeing up under-occupied social homes for larger households in the state.

“What’s great about this proposal is that Community Housing Qld (CHQL) will operate the campus with onsite staff and support,” said Michael Healy, member for Cairns.

“CHQL will also lead a Community Development model with staff who will work with support partners to deliver lifestyle programs to reduce social isolation and encourage active lifestyles.

“This approach will provide residents with support and activities as well as continuing any existing support arrangements they may have in place already.”

The one- and two-bedroom homes will be low maintenance and energy efficient, surrounded by landscaped gardens, picnic grounds, BBQs and playgrounds.

“This proposed development has the potential to provides homes for hundreds of seniors in Cairns,” said Curtis Pitt, member for Mulgrave.

“The proposed development will be a fully master-planned community of one and two-bedroom units, located close to medical facilities, community services, shopping and transport.

“I’m very excited about the potential of this project, and I look forward to following its progress.”

The site is also connected to the Bruce Highway through the upgraded arterial road Des Chalmers Drive on the eastern boundary.

While on the southern boundary, the site adjoins a local shopping centre and the Woree Aquatic Centre.

Direct access can also be found via the Cairns Bus Transit network at the eastern front of the property via two newly constructed bus stops.

Last week, the Queensland government announced it was teaming up with YWCA National Housing to deliver 15 new social homes in Toowoomba for women, gender diverse people and children.

“Right around the state we have projects in the pipeline, as part of our $5 billion commitment to help deliver 13,500 homes. We welcome any proposed housing projects that will boost the number of social and affordable homes for Queenslanders in need, said Meaghan Scanlon, housing minister.

“We are now actively working with Community Housing Qld Limited and Tetris Capital to progress this project through the Housing Investment Fund.”