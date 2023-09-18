Australian Property Journal’s sales and leasing transactions wrap

APJ'S daily wrap up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia. Feature your deals in the daily wrap, submit transactions to news@australianpropertyjournal.com.au, sponsorship opportunities available contact marketing@australianpropertyjournal.com.au Industrial Port Macquarie, NSW An in demand commercial site at 183 Hastings River Drive has been snapped in a strategic land investment […]
Thank you for reading...
Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.