Former Cushwake director to lead Urbis valuations practise

PROPERTY valuations industry leader David Castles has been appointed the new leader of Urbis’ national valuations practise.

Castles joins Urbis from Cushman and Wakefield where he was director and head of valuations. He joins the economics and property leadership team which includes Marcus Conabere, Matthew Cleary, Sara Pratt (ex Colliers) and Roger Miller (ex JLL).

“I’ll be focussed on amplifying and realigning our valuations offer in the market at all levels – people, product, processes and perception. It’s exciting to join Urbis at a time where there is genuine commitment to investments in their brand, technology and data, and culture,” said Castles.

“David will complement our already strong statutory valuation and litigation services by providing leadership into new markets, elevating our status as a formidable presence and leading player in the valuation sector.” Urbis director Sara Pratt said.

Urbis group director of economics and property Marcus Conabere said securing a candidate with the quality and skills David brings is a testament to the new real estate advisory offer and the opportunity for clients.

“David’s experience will add value by enhancing our valuations and strategic advisory service, in turn creating real opportunities for growth across our entire project life cycle and the broader Urbis multi-disciplinary team,” he concluded.