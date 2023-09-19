COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

Australian Property Journal’s sales and leasing transactions wrap

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers 4 Min Read

APJ'S daily wrap up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia. Feature your deals in the daily wrap, submit transactions to news@australianpropertyjournal.com.au, sponsorship opportunities available contact marketing@australianpropertyjournal.com.au   Retail Hampton East, VIC The ANZ Bank Hampton East branch property has sold for $3.55 million to a Sydney-based private investor, reflecting […]

