Australian Property Journal’s sales and leasing transactions wrap

APJ'S daily wrap up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Retail

Hampton East, VIC

The ANZ Bank Hampton East branch property has sold for $3.55 million to a Sydney-based private investor, reflecting […]