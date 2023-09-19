SUSTAINABILITY

Investa dives deeper into sustainability

Liz Jordan
By Liz Jordan 4 Min Read

PROPERTY group Investa has set its sustainability ambitions beyond net zero by partnering with the Sydney Institute of Marine Science (SIMS) to protect marine biodiversity in one of the first nature positive initiatives from an Australian real estate business. Operation Crayweed involves protecting and restoring crayweed, a marine forest-forming kelp that contributes to covering a […]

