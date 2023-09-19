PEXA taps proptech leader to lead UK business

DIGITAL conveyancing firm PEXA has appointed Joe Pepper as its new chief executive in the United Kingdom.

The appointment follows an extensive external search. He joins from TM Group where he most recently held the role of CEO. Pepper spearheaded the company’s growth to more than £60 million annual revenue and over 300 employees and the company was recently sold to investment firm Aurelius for up to £91 million.

His other key executive roles include managing director of EDM Mortgage Support Services; business development director for RR Donnelley Global Document Solutions; and banking operations and sales executive roles with UBS Investment Bank and ABN Amro.

PEXA CEO Glenn King said Pepper was a seasoned executive with over 25 years business process re-engineering executive experience across the financial, legal and property sectors – the last 10 years in delivering technology solutions to the UK conveyancing and lending markets.

“His experience particularly in the past decade in both sectors makes him a uniquely ideal candidate to deliver on our PEXA UK strategy into FY24 and beyond.

“Joe is passionate about making a change in the purchasing landscape and is excited to lead PEXA’s UK growth agenda,” he added.

“We are at an exciting juncture in our PEXA UK growth story where we are laser focussed on executing our strategy. We have made good progress, launching PEXA Pay and PEXA Go, onboarded lenders onto our platform, and acquired Optima Legal to strengthen our PEXA rollout.

“Our experience in the market has convinced us that there is a strategic need for the PEXA platform with stakeholders positive about the improved customer experience. Leveraging Optima Legal in conjunction with PEXA UK will be important to unlocking this opportunity to fundamentally improve the operation of the property market in the UK,” said King.

Pepper will be part of the PEXA group executive team and become a member of the PEXA UK Board chaired by John Hooper.