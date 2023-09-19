Charter Keck Cramer unveils brand makeover

INDEPENDENT property advisory firm Charter Keck Cramer has revitalised its brand to reflect the evolving market demands and the emergence of the next generation of leaders.

Launching in 1970 as a valuations firm, the name changed as the business diversified and evolved with the demands of the market and finally became Charter Keck Cramer in 2000. Since then, the brand identity hasn’t seen this level of revision or revitalisation.

Marketing manager Ivana Molnar said after more than 50 years in business it was important to reflect the firm’s evolution, maturity and specialisation at such a pivotal time for the property industry in Australia where reliable and personalised advice is particularly important to clients.

“We are embracing new ideas and design concepts, innovating to keep pace and evolve with the changing landscape. It communicates our independence, our long-term vision and commitment to a future generation who will drive the company forward.”

Molnar said the new look and feel, created by Melbourne-based creative specialists HBK, ensures the brand remains in touch with its heritage whilst also appealing to the new generation of clients in the market.

Stuart Penny, creative director, HBK said the revitalisation gives the business a sense of modernity, essentially futureproofing the brand.

“The new look needed to align with Charter Keck Cramer’s leading and independent offering, so our aim was to produce revised branding that is corporate, contemporary and sophisticated.

“Conceptually, ‘journey’, ‘guidance’ and ‘destination’ were key themes we derived from the word ‘charter’. The new mark is emblematic of the stable service and guidance Charter Keck Cramer provides.” Penny said.