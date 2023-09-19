Social Housing Accelerator kickstart with Carlton public housing towers

THE redevelopment of the old Carlton red brick public housing towers has been announced as the first Social Housing Accelerator project in the country.

The redevelopment is set to be wholly funded by the federal government and will see the 196 1960s-built dwellings replaced with 231 energy efficient homes, representing a 10% increase in housing on the site.

The homes will be part of the 769 dwellings Victoria will deliver as part of the $2 billion Social Housing Accelerator investment, with the federal government delivering almost $500 million for new social housing stock in the state.

“Every Australian deserves the security of a roof over their head – our steps to deliver more homes around the country under the Social Housing Accelerator start right here in Carlton, where this housing will be given a modern rebuild to last for the long haul,” said Anthony Albanese, prime minister.

“We know Victorians want practical solutions, and we’re working with the Andrews Government to get on with the job of delivering more social housing.”

“The Social Housing Accelerator is real dollars, driving real change and building more homes for Australians, and is part of our ambitious housing agenda, which includes the delivery of 30,000 social and affordable homes through our Housing Australia Future Fund.”

All former residents of the Carlton towers will be invited to return to live in the new homes on the site, which will also be used to house tenants who live in other public housing redevelopment projects while they are underway.

“Nothing is more important than finding a home – and it should be a place of pride, comfort, and security,” said Daniel Andrews, premier.

“Carlton is just the first of 769 homes we’ll build in Victoria as part of the Accelerator program – on top of the 12,000 social homes we’re delivering as part of the landmark Big Housing Build.”

This will build on the state government’s $5.3 billion Big Housing Build, and the recently announced $1 billion Regional Housing Fund.

Council to Homeless Persons has welcomed the commitment to build 231 homes in Carlton, noting Victoria has the lowest social housing stock in the country by a significant margin.

“We are starting from the back of the pack with social housing. Just 2.9 per cent of households are in public and community homes, putting Victoria behind every other state and territory,” said Deborah Di Natale, CEO at Council to Homeless Persons.

“This is going to require sustained action. The housing statement needs a plan for ongoing investment in social housing. Each night, 30,000 people do not have a safe or stable place to sleep. We are falling far short of what is needed to reverse this trend.”

Victoria saw a 5.3% increase in the use of homelessness services between December and March, according to Homelessness Australia.

While non-profit organisation Housing All Australians (HAA) and ASX-listed PEXA Group have joined forces to deliver Australia’s first digital Affordable Housing Register,

Since Victoria’s Big Housing Build began in November 2020, more than 7,600 homes have been completed or are underway with over than 2,800 are complete.

“Our Big Housing Build is an historic investment in housing, but we’re not stopping there. All over the state hundreds of workers are getting on with delivering on thousands of houses, so more Victorians have a safe place to call home,” concluded Colin Brooks, minister for housing.