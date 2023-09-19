WA calls on providers to help deliver social housing

THE Western Australian government is calling for submissions from community housing providers to provide much needed supply and diversity across the sector.

The call for submissions from registered community housing providers (CHP) is inviting expressions of interest to work with the state’ department of communities to refurbish or deliver new housing by the sector.

“I encourage registered community housing providers across the state to register their interest for this opportunity and to come to government with innovative and suitable housing solutions to bolster supply of social housing in our state,” said John Carey, minister for housing.

“This process is intended to foster collaboration and partnerships between CHPs and communities to leverage their collective resources and expertise.

The selection process is part of several housing reforms the government is undertaking to support the community housing sector and accelerate delivery of social housing across.

The government is also set to introduce planning reforms to make it easier for community housing providers to deliver social and affordable housing projects, through changes to the development application process.

These changes to the Development Assessment Panel (DAP) system, which will enable any community housing development, regardless of the size or value of the project, to opt to go straight to a DAP for determination.

While under the current DAP system, any development consisting of less than 10 grouped or multiple dwellings is excluded from using this pathway.

“Our government is investing a record $2.6 billion in social housing and homelessness measures in WA, including delivering around 4,000 social dwellings, and refurbishments and maintenance work to many thousands more,” added Carey.

This call for submissions comes after non-profit organisation Housing All Australians (HAA) and ASX-listed PEXA Group this week announced a partnership to deliver Australia’s first digital Affordable Housing Register.

While earlier in the month, the state government has acquired and completed the repurposing of 16 one-bedroom units in Kununurra into housing for Aboriginal elders.

“Since our record $2.6 billion investment in social housing and homelessness measures, our government has added more than 1,500 social homes with a further 1,000 social homes under contract or construction,” said Carey.

Submissions considered through the selection process may include capital grant funding, land leases, or land contributions.

With the state government also open to exploring other innovative funding models and partnerships.