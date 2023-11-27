Aniko ready to start on Orama after sales success

ANIKO Group is set to break ground on its $150 million Chevron Island residential project, Orama, with nearly $100 million in unconditional sales already achieved.

Targeting local downsizers and interstate migrators, Orama will comprise 102 residences, including two-bedroom apartments ranging from $995,000 to $1.45 million and three-bedroom skyhomes from $1.995 million.

“We are thrilled with the take-up of Orama which has been highly competitively priced and offers some of the best quality amenities of any project in the precinct,” said George Mastrocostas, managing director at Aniko Group.

“Nothing has been an afterthought, from the quality of the apartments themselves to the 550sqm rooftop recreation area comprising of a gymnasium, pool, spa, residents lounge and a host of other amenities.”

The project has achieved nearly $100 million in unconditional sales since its launch to the market earlier in 2023.

Orama is the latest in a project portfolio of more than $2 billion by the George Mastrocostas-led Aniko Group and comes after the completion of their Hope Island developments where they sold more than $500 million in residential apartments and townhouses.

“We’ve been able to redeploy our construction teams after what has been an amazing five-year journey in which we have successfully sold and built some 630 new residential dwellings in Hope Island,” added Mastrocostas.

“Our Hope Island experience has allowed us to accelerate our brand awareness out of the Gold Coast and we are certainly excited about delivering Orama to new customers.”

Construction on Orama is scheduled to commence this month and will take around 18 months with completion scheduled for early 2025.

Aniko Group has also announced one of the largest transformative projects on the central Gold Coast with its proposed $2 billion Seaview master planned precinct at Mermaid Beach, which is currently before council.