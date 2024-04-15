RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Auction market holding firm despite dip in clearances

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page 3 Min Read

THE combined capital clearance rate recorded a moderate drop over the week, while auction activity held steady.

According to CoreLogic’s preliminar...

Login or Subscribe to read this article and more...

 

Login or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

 

Members of the Australian Property Institute no longer receive access to Australian Property Journal's (APJ) news service as part of your membership benefit, we are currently special discount for API Members, please contact subscribe@australianpropertyjournal.com.au for more information.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article G’Day Group make double appointments
Next Article Arup scores $1bn precinct master planning gig

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

APJ’s Talking Property with Justin Pearce and Greg Pearce
APJ’s Talking Property with Justin Pearce and Greg Pearce
Mortgage delinquencies rise as borrowers…
Mortgage delinquencies rise as borrowers…
Cash still king when it comes to buying property
Cash still king when it comes to buying property
Allan govt needs to invest $6bn in social housing
Allan govt needs to invest $6bn in social housing
APJ’s Talking Property with Simon Hulett and Ryan Banting
APJ’s Talking Property with Simon Hulett and Ryan Banting
View more stories
APJ’s Talking Property with Justin Pearce and Greg Pearce Mortgage delinquencies rise as borrowers… Cash still king when it comes to buying property Allan govt needs to invest $6bn in social housing APJ’s Talking Property with Simon Hulett and Ryan Banting