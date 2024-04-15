G’Day Group make double appointments

AUSTRALIA’S largest regional accommodation provider has bolstered its strategic leadership and development capabilities, with G’day Group welcoming new non-executive director Adrian Whiting and new chief development officer John Domino.

Whiting has spent more than 40 years in accounting and commercial roles, with he early career spent as a chartered accountant at Ernst & Young and PKF. In 2007 he became Chief Financial Officer of diversified property, development, construction and investment company TOGA Group, which also manages the operations of a 50% venture of TFE Hotels.

Domino’s experience ranges from state government to working with one of Australia’s largest building contractors to his most recent role as chief operating officer – construction with South Australia’s largest privately owned company, Peregrine Corporation, where he specialised in retail and commercial developments.

G’day Group founder and CEO Grant Wilckens said Adrian and John bring vital experience to support the company’s growth trajectory as it continues to acquire and develop holiday parks across the country.

“They will complement our existing strategic capabilities, while also catalysing new opportunities as we look to maintain our market-leading position in the tourism and hospitality industry,” he said.

“Adrian and John are both widely respected in their areas of expertise, and we’re delighted to have secured two people of this calibre to support our ongoing growth and success,” he said.step.

“John’s expertise in construction and property development will help us intensify our efforts to maximise the potential of our extensive development pipeline and generate value at every step.

Whiting said, “Developing business and capital allocation expansion strategies has been a focus in my previous work and I look forward to being able to draw on this experience in line with G’day Group’s very clear ambitions.”

Whiting’s appointment to G’day Group’s board comes as current board member Johan Krynauw steps down after eight years.

Wilckens said, “His passion for keeping us at the forefront of the industry was always evident, as was his commitment to making sure any decisions were always about delivering the best possible experience for guests at our parks across the country.”

On his appointment, Domino said, “I’ve no doubt my experience in executive project management to date will put me in good stead to take on this role and I’m looking forward to building a development business with a reputation that is synonymous with project excellence.”