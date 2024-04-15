Cook govt funds crisis accommodation

THE Cook Government, through the state’s Lotteries Commission, is providing more than $5.3 million to support not-for-profit Indigo Junction’s Youth Crisis and Transitional Housing development project and its Koolkuna Women’s Shelter.

The Lotterywest funding is aimed at supporting young people experiencing homelessness and victim-survivors escaping family and domestic violence.

Currently, Indigo Junction Youth Crisis Accommodation Service in Midland offers six bedrooms. The $5 million commitment will boost the number of beds available for young people in crisis from six to 36 (16 crisis beds and 20 transitional units).

The grants will also contribute to landscaping, IT systems, project management and project fees for the youth facility.

A further $357,573 grant to Indigo’s Koolkuna Women’s Shelter will also provide play equipment and enable a new fit-out of the shelter.

Prevention of Family and Domestic Violence Minister, Sabine Winton said the grants would ensure “victim-survivors have access to a modern and comfortable safe space”.

“Every woman and child fleeing family and domestic violence has the right to feel safe in a supportive environment.”

Lotterywest has made 58 grants to Indigo Junction over the past 35 years, totalling $8.6 million.

“Our government, through Lotterywest, is proud to support Indigo Junction’s role in creating a welcoming and culturally appropriate environment for young people experiencing homelessness and women and children escaping family domestic violence,” said Homelessness Minister John Carey.