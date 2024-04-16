Cushwake expand industrial and logistics team

GLOBAL real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield, are strengthening their logistics and industrial offering with the appointment of a new director in Simon Wellock.

Wellock brings over 15 years of experience in commercial property industry, specialising in industrial sales and leasing, to his new role of director of brokerage, logistics and industrial – North West VIC.

Simon will be responsible for driving brokerage activities and expanding Cushman & Wakefield’s presence in the North West VIC logistics and industrial market.

“Simon’s extensive experience and proven track record in the industrial sector make him an ideal fit for our team,” said David Hall, national director and head of brokerage, logistics and industrial—ANZ at Cushman & Wakefield.

“His appointment underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional service and expertise to our clients in the North West VIC region.”

Wellock has spent the last nine years working as a South Eastern industrial sales and leasing agent, having completed sales and leasing transactions for industrial properties of various sizes and configurations.

“Simon’s experience and intimate knowledge of the Victorian market will contribute to the continued success of our team,” said Tony Iuliano, international director and head of logistics and industrial – ANZ at Cushman & Wakefield.

As Logistics & Industrial continues to grow, we remain focused on attracting top talent to strengthen our position”.