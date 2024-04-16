FM Glenn Constructions to deliver Thirdi’s first Coffs Harbour project

PROPERTY developer Third.i has appointed FM Glenn Constructions to deliver their debut Coffs Harbour project, Sable at the Jetty, with construction set to commence in May.

Sable at the Jetty will comprise a collection of one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments to the Coffs Harbour shorefront that will be topped by a $2.35 million penthouse, that was sold at a record price for the region in 2023.

The project was launched to the market in late 2022 and has now achieved over 90% of residences sold. With buyers so far consisting largely of downsizers and owner-occupiers.

The appointment of FM Glenn Constructions marks the first collaboration between Third.i and the local construction company.

“We’re thrilled to announce that FM Glenn Constructions has come on board to deliver Sable at the Jetty. The project represents more than just a development, it symbolises a significant step forward for Coffs Harbour’s coastline and the local community.

“We’re excited to bring this project to fruition for our buyers and, potential buyers seeking a more relaxed lifestyle, and we’re excited to partner with FM Glenn Constructions to do exactly that.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Third.i on the construction of the Sable at the Jetty project in Coffs Harbour. Their innovative vision and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our own values, and we are excited to bring this highly anticipated development to life together,” said Robert Norton, director at FM Glenn Constructions.

Sable at the Jetty is located within walking distance from the beach, local schools, cafes and shops and boats numerous transport links. With the mid to northern NSW coastline currently recording strong sales and growth, according to CoreLogic data.

The remaining apartments at the project are priced from $675,000 to $1,695,000.

Construction on Sable at the Jetty, is due to commence in May this year, with completion estimated in late 2025.