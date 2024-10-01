Raine & Horne takes off in south-western Sydney

WITH delivery of Western Sydney Airport on the horizon, Raine & Horne is expanding further through south-western Sydney, opening a new Leppington/Austral office.

The brand already has office locations in Bardia, Canley Vale, Hoxton Park/Green Valley and Liverpool.

The Leppington/Austral office will be led by local sales agent Bjay Paul, the number one-ranked agent in Austral for three consecutive years according to realestate.com.au and a top-rated agent on RateMyAgent.

“With Western Sydney Airport at its core, it’s no surprise that south0western Sydney is one of Australia’s fastest-growing regions,” said Raine & Horne executive chairman Angus Raine.

“What was once open paddocks are now vibrant, bustling suburbs such as Leppington and Austral, complete with town centres, schools, parks, and other fundamental amenities.

“Given the dynamic nature of this region, it’s only fitting that we’re expanding our presence here and partnering with forward-thinking real estate specialists such as Bjay.”

Bikash Paudel will be office manager.