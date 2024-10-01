AND FINALLY

Raine & Horne takes off in south-western Sydney

Tom Briglia
By Tom Briglia 1 Min Read

WITH delivery of Western Sydney Airport on the horizon, Raine & Horne is expanding further through south-western Sydney, opening a new Leppington/Austral office.

The brand already has office locations in Bardia, Canley Vale, Hoxton Park/Green Valley and Liverpool.

The Leppington/Austral office will be led by local sales agent Bjay Paul, the number one-ranked agent in Austral for three consecutive years according to realestate.com.au and a top-rated agent on RateMyAgent.

“With Western Sydney Airport at its core, it’s no surprise that south0western Sydney is one of Australia’s fastest-growing regions,” said Raine & Horne executive chairman Angus Raine.

“What was once open paddocks are now vibrant, bustling suburbs such as Leppington and Austral, complete with town centres, schools, parks, and other fundamental amenities.

“Given the dynamic nature of this region, it’s only fitting that we’re expanding our presence here and partnering with forward-thinking real estate specialists such as Bjay.”

Bikash Paudel will be office manager.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article CBRE moves to new digs in Adelaide
Next Article APJ’s On the Market Wrap

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Setting housing standard will benefit homeowners in the long run
Setting housing standard will benefit homeowners in the long run
Housing affordability falls to lowest level on record
Housing affordability falls to lowest level on record
Sydney and Melbourne apartment reselling at a loss
Sydney and Melbourne apartment reselling at a loss
Cost-of-living dampen festive season
Cost-of-living dampen festive season
More pain for office investors, values expected to…
More pain for office investors, values expected to…
View more stories
Setting housing standard will benefit homeowners in the long run Housing affordability falls to lowest level on record Sydney and Melbourne apartment reselling at a loss Cost-of-living dampen festive season More pain for office investors, values expected to…