David Jones clearance sale, what went wrong?

SOUTH Africa’s Woolworths Holdings has ended its direful affair with David Jones, selling the 184-year-old upmarket department store to...
It has been speculated the business is selling for a price tag in the vicinity of just $100 million to $150 million.
South Africa-based Woolworths Holdings acquired David Jones in 2014 but incurred hefty writedowns of more than...
What has now sold is a shadow of the high-end department store that in the halcyon days dominated CBD retail and...
“The strategic rationale at the time of the acquisition did not materialise to the extent originally envisaged,”
“While David Jones has successfully executed on its turnaround, notwithstanding the COVID-19 disruptions, now is the...
Despite the COVID disruption, sales of luxury goods in Australia grew by 5.1% per annum between 2017 – 2022 to $4.6 billion, according to...
But in the past eight years David Jones was pursuing a retail strategy which no longer differentiated itself from Myer...
Overseas high-end labels saw the opportunity and cashed in by increasing their physical footprint in Australia with...
David Jones was also slow to redefine its luxury retail experience and engage with younger (millenials and Gen Z) cashed up consumers...
Bain & Co predicts the luxury goods market will be “recession-proof” in 2023, in partly due to millennial and Gen Z consumers.
At the same time high-end brands are investing to engage cashed up millenials and Gen Z consumers, even ecommerce giant Amazon regularly hosts Instagram...
David Jones’ new owners, Anchorage said CEO Scott Fyfe and the management team will stay on. A spokesperson for Sydney-based private equity firm...
Woolworths Holdings sold multiple properties over the years, including the David Jones menswear store at 299 Bourke Street two years ago for...
In a similar move, the Elizabeth Street store had reopened at the end of 2019 year following a $200 million revamp resulting from...
Shortly before a campaign was launched for 299 Bourke Street, Woolworths revealed that to save on costs it would slash David Jones floor space by...
The significant fall in CBD activity throughout the pandemic forced Woolworths Holdings to close the iconic David Jones food hall and...
Included in the Anchorage deal are two distribution centres. Woolworths Holdings will retain Country Road Group, which includes the...
The deal with Sydney-based Anchorage has been in the works for some time. Allegro Funds had reportedly offered $400 million for...
