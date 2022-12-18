Subscribe now

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

SMS guru in second most expensive home sale

MESSAGEMEDIA co-founder Grant Rule has emerged as the purchaser of a Toorak mansion, with his $75 million acquisition of ten-bedroom Blair House estate coming in as Victoria’s second-largest ever home sale.

Casino founder, 27-year-old Edward “Ed” Craven paid a record $80,000,088 for a house in the blue-ribbon suburb that has sat vacant for more than 30 years within a week of Rule’s acquisition.

Rule founded MessageMedia, an SMS marketing tech company, in 2000 and sold the business last year to Swedish rival Sinch for US$1.3 billion last year.

Rule is also co-founder of the Susan McKinnon Foundation and a director of the e61 Institute.

The Georgian Revival Blair House home is on a 7,800 sqm block at 17 St Georges Road that includes a tennis court, kitchen with a butler’s pantry separate guest accommodation, expansive lawns and north-facing gardens.

It was acquired from the Nanut family, selling a deceased estate.

Toorak has just seen a $75 million flurry of luxury homes changing hands. They included the $32 million acquisition of the 1,824 sqm Chasse Gardee mansion by Mark Healey and partner Sophia Tsiligiannis, from former Philip Morris COO William Webb and philanthropist wife Marijke.

A local family has bought the five-bedroom 1926 Arts and Crafts-style Little Milton on Albany Road for a price within the $27 million to $29 million range, while on nearby Kenley Court, a European purchaser bought a six-bedroom house on Kenley Court for $15 million.

The sales follow Victory Offices CEO Dan Baxter selling an abandoned Toorak mansion project on Hopetoun Road for $12.25 million, well below the initial asking price of $15 million-plus, as his company sat on the brink of administration.

Melbourne is tipped to see a city-wide 1% fall in the values of luxury homes in 2023, according to Knight Frank.

