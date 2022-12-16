NSW bans rental bidding

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
A WEEK after NSW Minister for Fair Trading Victor Dominello revealed he would ask his department to look into the issue of...
Premier Dominic Perrottet said banning rent bidding would help prospective tenants secure housing in a tight rental property market info...
“It’s time to put an end to this practice and give more people security and certainty so they can plan for their future,” he said.
“The search for a rental property is tough enough without it turning into a bidding war that pushes people beyond their comfort level.” Premier Dominic Perrottet
The government said the outlawing of solicited rent bidding, the practice where a landlord or agent invites, suggests or asks...
Dominello’s comments to The Daily Telegraph sparked the REINSW to challenge the government to tell the public how it will increase rental...
“REINSW issues the NSW government a challenge: provide actual detail to NSW voters outlining how many rental properties it will...
“Government’s landlord-bashing strategy has not helped with supply. It has had the opposite effect. A new strategy is needed.
“From this weekend, agents will be prohibited from inducing a prospective tenant to offer an amount higher than that advertised for the property.” Dominello said.
Over the last 12 months, the NSW population has grown by over 100,000 people while the number of rental properties has declined by...
Australian renters are facing an unsustainable market, as every capital saw a decline in affordability over 2022, according to...
With the state election looming in March next year, NSW Labor has also committed to banning the practise and...
NSW will join Victoria, Queensland and Tasmania to ban the practice. As a result only the Australian Capital Territory...
