Elanor snaps up historic Chateau Yering

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS & FUNDS

ASX-listed Elanor Investor Group has purchased the site of the first wine produced in Victoria for just over...

Read more

The 1854-built Chateau Yering in Victoria’s Yarra Valley, around 38km north-east of the Melbourne CBD, comprises 32 rooms surrounding by...

Read more

Zomart He from Burgess Rawson, alongside Andrew Joliffe and Nic Simarro from HTL Property brokered the deal, following a campaign which...

Read more

Read more

“The sale of such an elegant and historical accommodation property, situated in one of Australia’s most visited tourism regions and...

Joliffe,  managing director at HTL Property.

White Scribbled Underline

Regularly hosting weddings and high-end corporate events in both its indoor and outdoor function areas, the site produced Victoria’s first wine in...

Read more

Under the ownership of Paul de Castella, Chateau Yering was one of the most successful vineyards of the...

Read more

In addition to the stable suites made from the property’s historical stables, the site also includes a...

Read more

“The recent increase in demand for experience and boutique accommodation assets has not abated. We are seeing both private and...

Read more

Our Website

Related stories

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twitter

in

______________________________

Connect with us: