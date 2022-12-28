Elanor snaps up historic Chateau Yering

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS & FUNDS
ASX-listed Elanor Investor Group has purchased the site of the first wine produced in Victoria for just over...
The 1854-built Chateau Yering in Victoria’s Yarra Valley, around 38km north-east of the Melbourne CBD, comprises 32 rooms surrounding by...
Zomart He from Burgess Rawson, alongside Andrew Joliffe and Nic Simarro from HTL Property brokered the deal, following a campaign which...
“The sale of such an elegant and historical accommodation property, situated in one of Australia’s most visited tourism regions and...
Joliffe, managing director at HTL Property.
Regularly hosting weddings and high-end corporate events in both its indoor and outdoor function areas, the site produced Victoria’s first wine in...
Under the ownership of Paul de Castella, Chateau Yering was one of the most successful vineyards of the...
In addition to the stable suites made from the property’s historical stables, the site also includes a...
“The recent increase in demand for experience and boutique accommodation assets has not abated. We are seeing both private and...
