Fashion designer Nicky Zimmermann splashes $60m for waterfront mansion

SUCCESSFUL fashion designer Nicky Zimmermann – who founded the eponymous clothing label more than 30 years ago with her sister Simone – has picked up...

It comes in behind only John Landerer selling another Vaucluse mansion early in the year for $62.75 million, and medical...

Agribusinessman and investment banker Garrick Hawkins and his wife Evelyn listed the Coolong Road residence with hopes of...

The three-storey residence is on nearly 1,700 sqm of waterfront land, and has interiors by Thomas Hamel.

There is also a gymnasium, health retreat, and sauna, while a harbourfront pool is next to boat shed, jetty and slipway.

Hawkins bought the property in 1987, when he a managing partner at stockbroker Bain & Co, from the estate of...

Zimmermann and Olliver already own in the suburb, having paid $4.2 million in 2014 for a Hopetoun Avenue residence.

Elsewhere in Vaucluse, Lola Li Wang, the wife of businessman and high roller Li Liang, has just offloaded her home to “Tony” Tao Shi of Mosman...

