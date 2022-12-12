APJ’s Talking Property with Nick Bullick

PODCASTS & VIDEO

IN this latest episode of Australian Property Journal’s Talking Property podcast, Nelson Yap talks to Nick Bullick, Chief Investment Officer, New Zealand at MaxCap Group, about the New Zealand market.

- Difficulty for developers to get access to capital, the non-bank lending sector lags Australia, how will the sector evolve?

- Rising interest rates and the impact on the commercial property market.

- Trends and outlook on the markets – residential, office, retail, hotel.

- Property valuations are holding as nothing is transacting. What can we expect in 2023?

- The construction industry.

- Opportunities for developers in asset repositioning and value-add.

- Build-to-rent.

- Finally, the differences and similarities between Australia and NZ markets.

