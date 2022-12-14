RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

2023 will see multi-speed market emerge

2022 will be remembered as a year that saw a massive property boom fall into a housing downturn, according to Domain.

Domain’s End of Year Wrap highlights the dramatic market shift from 2021’s all-time high for housing demand with prices peaking before shifting to...

“The past two years have been fascinating to watch in real estate. After soaring price growth in 2021, it was ...

Before the downturn hit, house prices hit record peaks across Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Hobart and the combined capital cities.

From their March 2022 price peak, combined capital city house prices have fallen 4.9% or around...

Sydney has seen the greatest downturn at 8.3%, while sitting 28.6% up from the 2020 trough.

Darwin follows with a 8.1% downturn, while up 29.8% on the trough, Melbourne is down...

While Brisbane’s downturn is at 4.3%, Hobart’s at 3.3%, Perth’s at 1.5% and Adelaide still yet to see a downturn.

Brisbane’s prices compared to the pandemic trough are up 36.1%, Hobart’s up 47.2%, Perth 21.9% and Adelaide up 46.9%.

Despite being padded by historic increases during the peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic, house prices are...

At the same time, while the pandemic saw short term increases to affordability, the rental market has since overcompensated and...

Pressure on rental housing stock and on affordability is only set to worsen as tourism and overseas migration continues to return.

2022 also sentiments rocked by significant rate hikes, at levels never experienced by many borrowers and potential buyers. With this week...

The cumulative increase in mortgage repayments to date is at 3%, which for a $500,000 home loan principal represents...

For 2023, Domain forecasts the market will follow the patterns of the last 30 years and see a shorter and less severe downturn, when compared to...

While interest rate rises will be a major factor in determining the length and severity of the down turn, other factors such as...

