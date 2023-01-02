Floods hit property values, but they will recover

COMMUNITY & SOCIAL HOUSING
MAJOR floods throughout Australia in the past 12-18 months has been detrimental to large parts of the country and on the property market.
While in the short-term interest will certainly dwindle in these flood-prone areas, it’s been evident in the past that value can return to...
Southern Sydney is one of the safer places in Sydney, less likely to be affected by major flooding with...
Some places in NSW received more media coverage as they were towns that struggled to a significantly worse extent, such as...
In Queensland, despite low-lying areas such as Oxley, Rocklea and Bundamba prone to flooding, sales have still risen due to...
“…The cost to repair improvements is relatively affordable compared to rebuilding. That said...
After the major flooding event in February 2022, a number of other areas have recorded a hit in the property market, says associate director Jerusha King.
“The low-lying suburbs of Chinderah, Tweed Heads West, Bogangar, Fingal Head and Kingscliff have seen evidence of...
“King also mentions how there is a buyback scheme in place, delivered by the Queensland government which has become a...
“On 28 October 2022, the state and federal government announced the $800 million Northern Rivers Resilient Homes Package in...
“At this time, it is a little early to determine what the details of the buyback scheme will involve or who will be eligible...
“The Resilient Land Program is available to landowners with land area of two hectares or greater of adjoining developable land to...
“We anticipate longer selling periods for both residential and rural properties due to the economic uncertainty and a stigma around flood affected areas.
