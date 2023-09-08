Sellers hoping for bumper spring selling season

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
NEW listings are surging across the country’s capital cities as the Spring selling season takes off. According to the latest figures from SQM Research, national residential property...
Improved listings were driven by surges in new listings for most capital cities, led by Melbourne and Sydney, with the increases offset nationally by...
Over August, Sydney recorded a 6.2% increase in total listings, with new listings up 10.5%. With Sydney recording the largest number of...
While Melbourne saw a 5.9% increase in total listings, driven by a 12.6% increase in new listings. With Melbourne seeing its largest increase in new listings for the month of...
“The capital cities by and large are having a strong start to the Spring selling season. SQM Research has just recorded the largest counts of new listings for Sydney for...
“Melbourne since 2016. And to date, we know the auction market is having a strong start in September with rising volumes and firm clearance rates holding over from winter.”...
For the month Canberra recorded the greatest increase of any in total listings of any capital city, for a 13.6% annual increase...
Meanwhile, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide saw marginal decreases in listings over the month, down 0.2%, 0.4% and 0.1% respectively...
For the year, national residential property listings decreased by 1.9%, with most cities seeing fewer total listings for the year. With Hobart seeing the...
“We now have two very separate markets in Australia. Firstly, a stronger capital city housing market driven by very strong population growth rates and...
“In contrast, regional markets are struggling. Driven by population outflows and uncertainty surrounding local regional economies.”...
Capital asking prices rose by 0.9% over August, up 7.2% compared to August 2022, with national asking prices up 2.1% for the month and ...
With asking prices up 1.1% in Sydney, 0.2% in Melbourne, 0.4% in Brisbane, 1.6% in Perth, 2.5% in Canberra...
In August, the number of residential properties selling under distressed conditions decreased to 5,180, after a drop of 1.8% from 5,277 distressed listings recorded in July...
Though the ACT, Tasmania and the Northern Territory recorded significant increases in distressed selling activity...
“As for the fears surrounding the 2023 peak in fixed mortgage resets, the truth is this fear seems increasingly overblown. We have recorded yet another fall in...
“Provided unemployment does not spike, it appears now very likely there will be no forced selling on mass over the coming months.”
