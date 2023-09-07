Lowe’s final RBA meeting keep rates on hold

GENERAL NEWS
MORTGAGE holders and borrowers have been given another reprieve as the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates on hold again...
The decision follows Australian Bureau of Statistics data last week showing that inflation had slowed again to 4.9% in July, and...
The RBA’s pause was widely anticipated, with a majority of economists and all of the big four banks expecting a hold at 4.1%...
“Inflation in Australia has passed its peak and the monthly CPI indicator for July showed a further decline. But inflation is still too high and...
“Inflation is coming down, the labour market remains strong and the economy is operating at a high level of capacity utilisation, although growth has slowed.”...
The RBA is forecasting that inflation will continue to decline and be back within its target range of 2% to 3% in late 2025, and Lowe warned further rises may be...
He services price inflation has been “surprisingly persistent” overseas and the same could occur in Australia, while there are uncertainties regarding the...
“The outlook for household consumption also remains uncertain, with many households experiencing a painful squeeze on their finances, while some are benefiting from...
“And globally, there is increased uncertainty around the outlook for the Chinese economy due to ongoing stresses in the property market.”...
ANZ head of Australian economics Adam Boynton said the major lender sees “nothing in today’s decision or statement to push us off our view that the RBA is...
Bullock has noted she is hesitant to give any sort of guidance on how long interest rates would have to stay high. The economic teams from...
RateCity.com.au research director Sally Tindall said borrowers should concentrate on clearing another potential hike...
“A watched pot never boils. If you’ve got a mortgage, put your head down and come up with a budget that will withstand another rate hike, rather than a rate cut...
“One of the most effective ways to do this, is to refinance to a different lender, particularly for those who haven’t switched banks since the start of...
Another rate hike would mean the average borrower with a $500,000 loan at the start of the hikes last May could end up paying a total of $1,211 more a...
CoreLogic’s research director, Tim Lawless said it may be too soon for a pause in the cash rate to have a significant impact on purchasing demand in the housing market...
“Although housing values have trended higher in the past few months, the recovery trend is occurring across volume that remains slightly below...
______________________________