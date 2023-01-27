New house listings slow off the blocks to start 2023

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
THE latter half of 2022 witnessed a large drop in new house listings as the market’s unpredictability continued – so far 2023 has followed the same pattern.
The number of new listings to kick off the first month of the New Year has dramatically drifted from previous trends at...
Current listings for sale at the start of 2023 are a staggering -31.5% below the previous five-year average and 2.9% lower than the same time last year.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless suggests that based off the decade 2010-2019, prior to covid, the seasonal uprise in...
The data also reveals that the months’ supply based on the current listings is 1.8 months – the national 10 year average for...
While listings have historically started to rise towards the end of January, it appears there’ll certainly be a slower jump this year.
Market conditions currently are favouring the buyer as the constant rising in interest rates have led to a drop in house prices nationally.
“While it’s too early in the year to assess the likelihood of a pre- Easter bump in listings, ‘week 11’ will be...
“A ramp up in new listings at a time when buyer activity is likely to remain below average could see total advertised supply levels...
The key metrics within the capital cities clearly demonstrate a changed picture in the last 12 months alone.
The indecisiveness of buyers was evident in the final quarter of 2022, with the median days spent on market by a...
