New planning policy for schools

GENERAL NEWS

SCHOOLS would need to be developed on strategically located sites with at least three street frontages, and developers must...

(DoE) early in the planning process, according to new policy guidelines unveiled by the Western Australian government.

The new planning policy has come into effect and will guide the location and selection of development sites for...

The policy requires school sites to be strategically located – with a minimum of three street frontages – and...

Sites must also be large enough to cater for childcare or education support facilities where required.

“Developers will be required to engage with the DoE early in the planning process, to ensure government school sites are...

The policy also includes a reduced ratio of one government primary school per 1,500 lots, meaning early...

“This policy addresses many issues experienced in the delivery of new schools in residential communities, and will...

“It provides clarity for developers on the requirements for site selection for schools when master planning a new community...

Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery said the government wanted a policy that would ensure consideration was given to...

