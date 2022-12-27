Offshore buyers splash $15bn on CRE

RESEARCH

MORE than $15 billion worth of commercial real estate investment proposals were made by offshore interests in...

Read more

The $15.2 billion total – accounting for nearly one-third of the $48.6 billion in total – was made across 148 individual deals.

Read more

The commercial real estate figure is tracking behind FY22’s $66.6 billion but ahead of the 611 individual proposals, while it is...

Read more

In this year’s September quarter, the next most popular industry was services, with $14.8 billion, followed by...

Read more

Residential real estate’s quarterly figure, made across 1,972 proposals, has it on track to go past the...

Read more

China dominated residential real estate proposals in the quarter, with $1 billion across 731 proposals, putting it well ...

Read more

Next over the quarter was Hong Kong, at $200 million, while Vietnam, Singapore, India, Taiwan and Malaysia all accounted for...

Read more

The Australian Taxation Office’s median residential real estate processing time is at six days, just above the five days in FY22 and in line with FY21.

Read more

Treasury’s median processing time for all approved commercial investment proposals was...

Read more

Across all commercial investment proposals, the United States accounted for $11.5 billion, having tipped in nearly...

Read more

Our Website

Related stories

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twitter

in

______________________________

Connect with us: