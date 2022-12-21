SMS guru in second most expensive home sale

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
MESSAGEMEDIA co-founder Grant Rule has emerged as the purchaser of a Toorak mansion, with his $75 million acquisition of...
Casino founder, 27-year-old Edward “Ed” Craven paid a record $80,000,088 for a house in the...
Rule founded MessageMedia, an SMS marketing tech company, in 2000 and sold the business last year to...
Rule is also co-founder of the Susan McKinnon Foundation and a director of the e61 Institute.
The Georgian Revival Blair House home is on a 7,800 sqm block at 17 St Georges Road that includes a tennis court, kitchen with...
Toorak has just seen a $75 million flurry of luxury homes changing hands. They included the $32 million acquisition of...
A local family has bought the five-bedroom 1926 Arts and Crafts-style Little Milton on Albany Road for a price within the...
The sales follow Victory Offices CEO Dan Baxter selling an abandoned Toorak mansion project on Hopetoun Road for $12.25 million...
Melbourne is tipped to see a city-wide 1% fall in the values of luxury homes in 2023, according to Knight Frank.
