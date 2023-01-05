Only two years of housing supply remaining

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

MELBOURNE is facing a housing deficit of 9,000 new homes each year and Geelong has only 3.6 years of supply remaining, according to new research.

Urbis-led research for the Property Council of Australia forecasts the housing undersupply in both Melbourne and...

Based on sales between 2018 and 2021 and comparing them to the supply of readily available land, there could be as...

To avoid a housing deficit under the research’s middle and worst-case scenarios, an additional 9,000 to...

Forecast to become Australia’s biggest city by the end of the decade, Melbourne will need to house an additional 3.4 million people over the next...

Reduced land supply would put further upward pressure on the cost of land lots in growth corridors, with the...

“To put this in context, this essentially means that in the last five years the median lot prices has shot up from...

“With the borrowing capacity of homebuyers and investors declining and the costs of mortgages and rents increasing...

The Urbis research also highlights that there is approximately only two years of demand in supply from...

Plan Melbourne is targeting 70% of new housing to be delivered through infill or apartment product, and...

Melbourne’s south east growth corridor may have just 2.3 years of Precinct Structure Plan supply remaining...

More than 10 years’ supply is available across Melbourne and Geelong in the lower case scenario.

Handing down its first budget in nine years, Labor in October gave the outline for the national Housing Accord that...

A new study by AHURI estimates Australia to need 36,000 affordable social housing properties per annum, but was...

