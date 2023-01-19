QLD nature refuges double the size of TasmaniA

RURAL & AGRIBUSINESS
ANOTHER 43,000-hectares of land in Queensland is now protected, as the mix of national parks space and nature refuges is added to the state’s protected network of 14.3 million-hectares.
The latest batch of land to be formally dedicated by the Palaszczuk government includes both new and expansions to...
“Combined, our national parks, nature refuges and other protected areas cover 14.3 million hectares – that’s an...
“This is part of our commitment to expanding and protecting our National parks and Queensland’s great lifestyle.”
The state government is investing $262.5 million to expand and create new national parks – the single biggest investment in Queensland’s history.
“It’s great to see this batch include a number of nature refuges, areas that Queensland landholders have nominated to...
The national park expansions include 52.5-hectares to D’Aguilar National Park in Somerset,
129.9-hectares to Lamington National Park (Scenic Rim), 56-hectares to Main Range National Park (Southern Downs) and 92.13 hectares to Oakview National Park (Gympie).
While the new nature refuges include the 8285.98-hectare Ardgour Station Nature Refuge, Paroo, 51.53-hectare Boreen Nature Refuge...
With increases made to Galaji Nature Refuge (Tablelands), Mount Mellum Nature Refuge (Sunshine Coast), Weyba Nature Refuge (Noosa)...
This comes after a further 2,500-hectares of land was added to Queensland’s network of national parks, conservation parks and...
