Renters hurting the most, says CommBank

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
AUSTRALIANS renting their homes are among those feeling the most pressure from the rising cost of living, according to analysis by CommBank IQ...
The Cost of Living Insights Report, by the joint venture between Commonwealth Bank and data science and...
“Despite the increased financial burden on some mortgage holders, a little under half of all homeowners are mortgage-free and...
The concentration of younger people and renters in Sydney’s inner city and eastern suburbs is had fuelled cost of living pressures...
Renters are facing surging rents, at 6% for houses and 9% for units over the past year, according to Real Estate Industry of...
Rents have been pushed up by the severe housing undersupply that has seen vacancies nationally sitting below 1.5%...
REIA president Hayden Groves said that “it is fair to say rental conditions are now the tightest on record”...
He said that with Greens Leader Adam Bandt’s continued push for a national rent freeze, “it was more important than ever that...
“Seventy per cent of property investors only own a single investment property, and just under 20% own two investment properties,”...
The Greens hold the balance of power in the Senate and remain at loggerheads with Labor, which is trying to...
REA Group chief customer officer, Kul Singh said housing supply is needed to meet the growing demand that is being...
“The fastest way to increase supply would be to mobilise ‘mum and dad’ investors who have demonstrated their willingness to...
“Finding ways to incentivise them to participate instead of penalising them would go a long way in building confidence and...
______________________________