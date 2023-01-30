Retail cap rates top 7.5pc, to remain above 7pc in 2023

RESEARCH

A FLURRY of sub-regional shopping centre sales in the December quarter pushed retail transaction cap rates up to 6.3%, according to The Data App, and they are likely to go higher in 2023.

Read more

Data from the research collective shows cap rates averaged 7.59% in the month of December, and according to...

Read more

In the December quarter, the implied compensation for investment risk for investing in shopping centres was 4.68%, which is over 70 basis points lower than a year earlier.

Read more

“Simply accepting a similar compensation for risk now, as this time last year, would imply cap rates above 7%,” Ellis said.

Read more

“Clearly, since not all assets are equal and online shopping has made inroads into spending behaviour, cap rates are unlikely to be...

Read more

Cap rates jumped to 6.3% up from 5.65% in the September quarter and a cyclical low of 5.33% in the June quarter.

Read more

Among the deals was the Dexus Wholesale Property Fund completing a sell-down of a trio of sub-regional shopping centres,...

Read more

Despite the flurry of transactions to close out the year, the number of deals remained well down on 2021 – falling by...

Read more

Our Website

Related stories

Our Website

Related stories

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twitter

in

______________________________

Connect with us: