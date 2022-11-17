Hawks sign ADCO to build new nest

AFL club Hawthorn has signed an agreement with ADCO Constructions to deliver its new $100 million headquarters in Melbourne’s south east suburb of Dingley.

Hawthorn will be moving its training and administration headquarters from its former home ground in Waverley to what will be known as the Kennedy Community Centre, which will offer a community oval, an MCG-sized oval, and facilities for both its men’s and women’s teams.

While early works have been underway on site since the start of the year, the official turning of the first sod and commencement of construction will occur in February 2023. The project will be completed by mid-2024.

Hawthorn will remain the only club in the AFL competition to own its own facility and the land on which it is situated.

The facility will be partially funded by the $35.1 million net operating surplus the club reported this week after it sold the WestWaters Hotel in Caroline Springs and The Gardens in Waverley Gardens earlier this year. The club is still hoping for some $15 million in state government funding to be released.

Hawthorn acting president Peter Nankivell said this was a momentous occasion for Hawthorn as it set its sights on an exciting, new chapter in the club’s history.

“This is a significant moment for the club as we take another step towards making this dream a reality,” Nankivell said, adding the facility would “give Hawthorn the best sporting facilities of any club in the country”.

“This project will revolutionise Hawthorn’s standing as a destination club and greatly enhance both our AFL and AFLW programs.”

CEO Justin Reeves said, “It is well-documented that the construction industry is facing some challenging circumstances currently so, to reach this deal, it is an achievement in itself for all parties,” Reeves said.

ADCO constructions is also undertaking AFL rivals the Western Bulldogs’ redevelopment of the Whitten Oval in West Footscray.

The announcement of the Dingley facility agreement comes as Hawthorn is in the midst of a bruising election campaign for its presidency and board. Outspoken former Victorian Premier Jeff Kennett will be stepping down as president, and Hawks premiership player Andy Gowers is up against current vice president Peter Nankivell for the role, while former Labor Deputy Premier James Merlino is running for a place on the board.