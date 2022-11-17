NSW agriculture industry breaks record year

FARMERS are proving themselves to be amongst the most resilient people in Australia, with agriculture continuing to thrive in the country despite significant weather events.

Years of drought, fires, floods have halted progress and damaged areas of the agricultural industry, however it’s turned into a record year for agriculture production in NSW in 2022.

The value of the agricultural industry has risen by more than $2 billion to a record $23.1 billion signifying enormous impact of NSW’s agriculture sector on the economy.

The 2022 performance data and insights report reveals that wheat had the largest gross value output, reaching over $4 billion. This was followed by cattle, cotton which crossed the $3 billion mark and horticulture that hit $2 billion.

Particular initiatives and reforms were put into place to support and strengthen the agricultural sector by the NSW Government in 2022. These include approx.. $202 million to support farmers during the flood crisis, eradication of Varroa mite + an $18m compensation package and a strategy coordinated with farmers on more than 60 million hectares of land to manage pests. In a bid to keep up to date with the sustainability movement, a comprehensive review into on-farm renewable energy projects was also undertaken.

Deputy premier and minister for regional NSW Paul Toole praised the efforts of farmers and the significant year that 2022 was for the agricultural industry ahead of National Ag Day on the 18th of November.

“Farmers are the backbone of bush communities and the State’s economy, and have shouldered the burden to keep supermarkets shelves stocked despite unprecedented challenges in the past year.

“We’re well on our way to agriculture becoming a $30 billion industry by 2030, and that is testament to our farmers’ hard work, day in, day out,” Toole said.

Minister for agriculture Dugald Saunders touched on the improvements within the sector and the prosperous future it holds.

“Farmers have also battled disease and pest incursions, continued biosecurity threats, increasing farm input costs like fuel and fertiliser and geopolitical events causing supply chain pressures,” Saunders said.

“The fact the sector continues to prosper during all of this highlights the resilience and determination of our primary producers.”

“Our cropping sector reaped the benefits of strong seasonal conditions to record a 43 per cent increase on last year to reach $11.9 billion.

“Livestock industries also achieved a record value of $7.9 billion due to a recovery in sheep meat and wool production and higher lamb, beef and wool prices. This demand supported higher farm gate prices and drove a 13 per cent increase on the previous year.

“This year, we’ve also seen our exports reach a new record high of $10.9 billion, up a huge 64 per cent,” Saunders added.