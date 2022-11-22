Tonsley joins global network of excellence

ADELAIDE’S Tonsley Innovation District has been named as an inaugural member of the Global Network of Innovation Districts, as more companies relocate to the district.

Australia’s leading innovation district, Tonsley, based in South Australia joins 21 other innovation districts handpicked by The Global Institute on Innovation Districts (GIID). The network aims to connect these networks to form one of the most promising models of 21st century innovation, work and urban living.

Tonsley’s focus sectors include health, medical devices, assistive technologies and renewable energy among a number of others.

President of the Institute Julie Wagner outlines that Tonsley’s strong relationship with government is what led to their inclusion.

“We recognise the unique power when government and local actors are aligned – working in concert to drive higher levels of R&D output and commercialisation, and transforming those acts into a multiplier of growth,” Ms Wagner said.

“The close alignment between Tonsley and South Australia’s Office of the Chief Scientist caught our attention.”

Tonsley is one of just four Australian districts to be chosen. Minister for housing and urban development Nick Champion recognises the gravity of this opportunity.

“Tonsley’s not just a project anymore, it’s a world class destination,” Champion said.

“We are moving to second generation Tonsley, where entrepreneurs, researchers and businesses, both big and small, are collaborating to solve global problems.

“Tonsley’s induction into the Global Network is an opportunity to boost its international innovation links and form new partnerships.”

Chrysos Corporation establishes Tonsley base

Leading mining service company in Australia, Chrysos Corporation is moving into a new global headquarters at Tonsley in 2023, with demand for more company space.

Chrysos forges science and software to create technology solutions for the global mining industry.

It plans to move into the 1,160sqm office next year with the company’s growth ultimately leading to the desire to stretch out.

Managing director and CEO Dirk Treasure underlines the importance of the relocation, with Tonsley providing a great location for innovative companies.

“Chrysos’ team of scientists, engineers and industry specialists blends innovation, technical expertise and superior customer service to create cutting-edge assay technologies and services that deliver the crucial operational data customers need to achieve better business outcomes,” Treasure said.

“Similarly, moving to Tonsley will provide our own business with the right facilities and environment to develop operations in line with our global expansion plans.”

Tonsley achieves goal for greener future

The fourth and final forest amongst the Main Assembly Building (MAB) has been completed at Tonsley, marking an important milestone in the district’s transformation from brown to green.

The Foyer Forest accompanies the Central Forest, Lounge Forest and Plaza Forest and it takes the total count of trees, plants and shrubs within the MAB close to 4500.

According to director of Oxigen, James Hayter – the lead consultant for the Tonsley public realm, the forests have achieved attention globally.

“We underplay it in South Australia but overseas they are fascinated by this project,” Hayter said.

“The temptation might have been to demolish to Main Assembly Building but to adaptively reuse this post-industrial brownfield site in the way we have is an amazing sustainable outcome.”

Tonsley’s strong green agenda is supported through other on site methods, such as using recycled water from the Oaklands Wetlands while grey water is planned to be used in homes in the Tonsley village in the future.

Solar capacity within the district will soon reach five megawatts while a 10-megawatt battery will be installed at the district to capture excess energy to store on site.