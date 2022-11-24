APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of development site and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Retail

McKinnon, VIC

A vacant corner building has sold under the hammer to coffee roaster and restauranteur Julian Moussi for $1.106 million.

Tom Fisher and Mark Talbot from Fitzroys sold the 83 McKinnon Road site at auction to Moussi, who as the director of Only Hospitality Group holds more than two dozen venues across Melbourne and Geelong.

Sitting on the corner of Wheatley Road, the refurbished building spans 98sqm on a 198sqm site sitting within close proximity to McKinnon Train Station and surrounding retail and lifestyle amenity.

With a an existing food permit available, the site includes 36 metres of frontage, rear access and a yard with potential to extend and value add.

Industrial

Croydon South, VIC

A 203 sqm industrial unit within a two-year gated business estate in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs has been leased to an e-commerce business for three years.

Unit 3, 51-55 Centre Way includes a small mezzanine office of 44 sqm plus high-clearance warehouse, with a container height roller shutter door and four allocated on-site car spaces.

Gorman Kelly struck the deal at $145 per sqm net plus GST and outgoings.

Development & Land

Apartment developer Aria Property Group has paid $18 million for one of the few available large development sites remaining in South Brisbane.

Currently occupied by two low-rise office buildings with tenants on short-term leases, the 1,822 sqm parcel at 10-12 Cordelia Street allows for a 30-level tower with between 265 and 300 units.

The vendor had bought 10 Cordelia Street for $5.5 million in 2015 and number 12 three years earlier for $4.1 million.

Office

Sydney, NSW

HT Investments Group has bought a 47 sqm open-plan office suite in Sydney’s CBD for $667,500 as it looks to relocate from Parramatta. Suite 603 on level six of 84 Pitt Street was sold through Ray White Commercial South Sydney for J & M Superannuation.