Success brokers new facility purchase

INTERNATIONAL freight and customs clearance brokers Success Logistics has acquired a warehouse and office facility in Melbourne’s western industrial hub of Truganina for $13.5 million.

The 5,061 sqm facility at 2B Dunmore Drive is surrounded by high-profile tenants including Coles, Star Track, DHL, and Lineage Logistics, and offers a hardstand area and circa 100 metres of frontage to Dohertys Road.

Success Logistics, an Australian company specialising in international freight forwarding and customer clearance services, will use the property for stock storage.

CBRE’s Ricardo Cappelletti, Fergus Pragnell, and Tom Murphy brokered the deal on behalf of the private vendors.

Cappelletti said the sale represented $2,700 per sqm, a record rate for a facility of this size in Truganina.

“This is a testament to the market conditions and the replacement cost of the asset with rising land rates as well as construction costs,” he said.