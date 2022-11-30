CBRE capitalising on rising overseas interest in local apartments

CBRE has appointed Claire Wu to lead international sales for its Australian residential projects business amid a rebound of offshore interest in Australian apartments.

Wu has relocated from London to Sydney to assume her new senior director role, commencing next week.

Wu has over eight years’ experience leading Asian sales for CBRE’s UK residential team, where she provided marketing and sales strategies for UK developers to assist in achieving their international sales targets, and also established a dedicated team and was responsible for driving sales to Asia-based buyers throughout CBRE’s UK business.

“We are very excited to have Claire join our Australian team given her extensive relationships throughout Asia and Europe and unrivalled experience in the luxury apartment sector,” said CBRE’s residential projects managing director David Milton.

“We are at the early stages of a recovering international market and Claire will be leading our team in servicing this buyer segment.”

Wu said, “After eight years with CBRE in London, I am delighted to have relocated to Sydney, an internationally competitive, world-class city with a high standard of living”.

“I’m particularly looking forward to unlocking new Asian and European markets for our developer clients and to show overseas buyers all that Australia has to offer.”