Investa recruits Lendlease executive as new CIO

INVESTA has announced the appointment of Adam Crowe as its new chief investment officer, commencing in the role in early 2023.

He will also become a member of Investa’s executive committee.

Crowe has experience in investment management, capital transactions and development of new businesses. Most recently he has held the position of executive director, organisation at Lendlease. Prior to that he held the role of head of investment and capital markets at Lendlease, and spent 15 years at Mirvac where he was involved in research, investor relations, transactions, development and funds management across the commercial, industrial, retail, and residential asset classes.

“His vast experience across a number of asset classes will position the business strongly to deliver investment outperformance, unlock new opportunities and drive strategic execution over the coming years,” said Investa’s CEO, Peter Menegazzo.

Crowe said, “I am thrilled to take on the role of chief investment officer at Investa and look forward to working with stakeholders to add vale and make a substantial contribution to strategic initiatives across the platform”.