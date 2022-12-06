Organic vineyard makes a grape investment

AN organic vineyard in the renowned Mudgee Wine Region of NSW has hit the market.

Zeals Vineyard occupies a 127.11-hectare landholding in Gulgong, 40km out from Mudgee and 400km north west of Sydney, with almost 64.4-hectares of grapes including Shiraz, Cabernet, Sauvignon and Merlot, for around 300 tonnes of fruit each year.

Offering buyers a chance at a $6 million plus productive viticulture investment, James Beer and Tim Altschwager from Colliers are managing the sale of the property, via an expressions of interest campaign.

“Zeals Vineyard comprises a well-developed and highly productive organic vineyard located in a leading wine region. The property benefits from high quality infrastructure and structural improvements, and we anticipate it will be well-received by wine industry participants and agricultural investors alike,” said Beer.

“The property produces on average approximately 300 tonnes of fruit per annum, which is supplied to a well-known winery in the Hunter Valley.”

In addition to the vineyard, the Gulgong site also includes a substantial modern four-bedroom homestead, with established and manicured lawn and garden areas.

“We expect the premium nature of the offering, favourable varietal mix and excellent location will appeal to purchasers looking to acquire a flagship holding in a highly-visited region,” said Altschwager.

Improvements include a manager’s residence, two machinery sheds, two storage sheds, an irrigation shed and a chemical shed. With the vineyard comprising three large storage dams and substantial water entitlements.

“Zeals Vineyard also has further development potential, with an additional 30 hectares serviced by underground irrigation infrastructure, so the vineyard could be readily expanded, and the property is also in six Certificates of Title, so there is potential to acquire individual lots,” added Altschwager.

The Mudgee Wine Region is home to a range of world-renowned wineries and family-run boutique operations, with Zeals Vineyard sitting amongst leading wineries such as Lowes Family Wine Co, Huntington Estate, Craigmoor, Gooree Park and Robert Stein Winery.

Zeals Vineyard is being sold via an expressions of interest campaign.